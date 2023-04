Nick Ackerman on The Beat with Ari Melber “The grand jury in Fulton County, the ones that would bring charges were put into effect on March 1st. They last for two months so I would expect by the end of April we're going to see an indictment from Fulton County. “ pic.twitter.com/R8VoDWoI3f

— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 3, 2023