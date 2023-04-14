0 shares Share

The more they dig, the worse it gets:

Everything else aside, this just seems like an absolutely black and white, crystal clear example of a thing you include in your financial disclosures. https://t.co/IoMRpKCbnl — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 13, 2023

NEW: Harlan Crow paid Thomas for property. The law explicitly requires disclosure of property sales. Thomas didn't disclose anything. Here's Thomas' signature on the undisclosed deal.https://t.co/zC7JGm1l10 By @JustinElliott @js_kaplan & @Amierjeski pic.twitter.com/0tQ1O1FhbY — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) April 13, 2023

John Roberts isn’t going to do shit. Everybody knows he isn’t going to do shit. Clarence Thomas needs to resign or be removed from the bench. This is not a difficult call, nor should it be difficult to say. https://t.co/7HPJFcOkFj — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) April 13, 2023

