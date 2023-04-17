0 shares Share

One of the things I require in an intimate relationship is banter; I’ve never been with a guy who couldn’t pull it off. But you know what’s even better than banter?

Banter in writing.

I just finished a new book from Curtis Sittenfeld (who yes, is a woman), someone who specializes in a certain kind of witty literary fiction. Her new book, which is getting great reviews, is called “Romantic Comedy.” It’s about a writer for an SNL-like comedy show, who falls for one of the guest hosts/musical guests.

And here’s the thing: As a writer, I fell in love with the format. Because the whole middle third of the book is an email courtship that takes place during the pandemic. Banter in writing! Delightful banter! It reminded me how much I miss being in a relationship — especially the verbal ping-pong. I’ve been considering the idea of looking for someone to spoon with, maybe later this year. We’ll see. Honestly, I don’t know how well I can tolerate sharing my space. It’s been a long time.

I did online dating in the distant past, and learned that email banter ultimately doesn’t portend a good fit with people you’ve never met. I dated several who wrote a nice email — but there was no chemistry in person. Oh well!

Anyway, I finished the book and thought to myself how nice it would be to have a Person — one who also wrote long emails. I’m manifesting that motherfucker right now!

