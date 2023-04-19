0 shares Share

A settlement has been reached in the historic defamation case between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems https://t.co/xiZQcIGtGZ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 18, 2023

Per the NYT: "The settlement includes a $787.5 million payment from Fox, according to Dominion's lawyers." https://t.co/on3CzAbjl8 — Sko Hayes (@skohayes) April 18, 2023

I don’t think Fox is going to have to apologize on the air, or put out any clear statements admitting they lied. The Dominion lawyers said “accountability is money”, and I disagree. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 18, 2023

No accountability. Democracy loses again.

Look for Fox to spin this as a “total vindication. https://t.co/OshIQUw1wG — Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) April 18, 2023

