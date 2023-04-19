A settlement has been reached in the historic defamation case between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems https://t.co/xiZQcIGtGZ
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 18, 2023
Per the NYT: "The settlement includes a $787.5 million payment from Fox, according to Dominion's lawyers." https://t.co/on3CzAbjl8
— Sko Hayes (@skohayes) April 18, 2023
I don’t think Fox is going to have to apologize on the air, or put out any clear statements admitting they lied. The Dominion lawyers said “accountability is money”, and I disagree.
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 18, 2023
No accountability. Democracy loses again.
Look for Fox to spin this as a “total vindication. https://t.co/OshIQUw1wG
— Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) April 18, 2023