BREAKING: The Iowa Senate passed a child labor law before dawn today.

The bill lets 14-year-olds work 6-hour night shifts, 15-year-olds work on assembly lines, and 16- and 17-year-olds serve alcohol.

The Senate went through the night, and voted on child labor at 4:52 a.m.

