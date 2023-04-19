Tonight’s eclipse

0 shares Share

Can this eclipse late tonight/ early tomorrow possibly live up to its billing? Sure sounds aggressive, especially for Libra, Aries, Capricorn, and Cancer with planets in late degrees. (Personally, I think of earthquakes, literal and symbolic.) It’s a basic rule of astrology that transits don’t have a strong effect on you unless you have related placements in your birth chart.

But it does sound significant. The last one I can remember that got this much hype was the Grand Fixed Cross Eclipse of 1999 — and it more than lived up to it. (Think back to the second half of ’99 — I’ll bet something big happened to you or someone close to you.)

Solar eclipses double down on the energy present in a new moon and require a different approach; it ain’t about intention setting, seed planting or menstrual blood sipping, folks. Neigh. We’re dealing with some cataclysmic shifts, definitive closings and unexpected inceptions as eclipses are the most powerful impetus for change. Because this new moon/solar eclipse is happening very, very close to Jupiter*, planet of dumb luck, quick cash, full pockets, abandon and abundance we can rest assured that whatever changes take place are in the best interest of our personal expansion and to our ultimate benefit.

*Note to self: Buy lottery tickets!

