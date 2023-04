It's a Bomb Ass Move, mostly because it cuts off Donald Trump right where it hurts:

It says (almost directly to Trump) "Chump, you claimed that there was no sexual contact, now you wanna pretend that 'she wanted it'?" And his Lawyers will point that out to him.

Watch for "Truth" pic.twitter.com/vtgkMC86UB

— Kevin Wardrop (@kevinwardrop) April 20, 2023