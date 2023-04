0 shares Share

BREAKING: GOP leader, who voted to expel Tennessee Three, found guilty of sexually harassing interns https://t.co/ktmIxXsMfg — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 20, 2023

I don’t have the energy to go into it in any detail, but sexual harassment in the Tennessee legislature is so common, Republicans pushed through a law that financially punishes any intern or staffer who files a complaint.

As Dr. Phil used to say, “When you have nothing to hide, you hide nothing.”

