New: Mike Lindell offered $5m to anyone who could disprove his claim to have data showing China interfered in the 2020 election.

A Nevada man did just that. But Lindell refused to pay. Now an arbitration panel has ordered Lindell to hand over the $5m. https://t.co/Wz4RDrNNjL

— Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) April 20, 2023