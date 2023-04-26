Are Republicans inherently corrupt?

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Well, since they’re lawless and anti-democratic by nature, this is a rhetorical question. Greenberg Traurig is quite the heavy hitter, and they have many, many cases before the Court:

Law firm head bought Gorsuch-owned property https://t.co/PLNd34yLsH via @politico — Suburban Guerrilla 💙 (@SusieMadrak) April 25, 2023

When I hear people say they don’t want to vote for Biden, I want to scream. Most people, for whatever reason (I suspect they don’t read much or widely) still haven’t connected the dots between who they pick in the voting booth (that is, if they show up at all) and the kind of legal decisions that destroy lives to make corporations happy.

Oh well!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

