You’d best lawyer up, Ted

Yoo hoo, Jack Smith!

Via Raw Story: Here’s Ted Cruz ALLEGEDLY admitting to Fox News then-employee Maria Bartiromo his plan to put up a fake commission to decide the election in favor of Trump. ALLEGEDLY.

<blockquote>”It would be the results of the commission and what they find, and if they found credible evidence of fraud that undermines confidence in the electoral results in any given state they would report on that,” Cruz told her.

Melber explained that this is a tape of Cruz thinking that he was talking in secret.

“He admits it,” Melber continues. “You heard the question — who decides who gets inaugurated that’s what this is all about. You have a certified winner. You have the courts having passed up any potential challenge. So, at that point, it was President-elect Biden, and Cruz answers this fake, made-up commission he and his Trump buddy were planning to create to bureaucratize a coup. That’s what they were trying to do. That was his answer. That’s how they were trying to steal the race. The references to fraud, we know, one, he didn’t believe in those we have that on tape. B. more importantly, the judges and fact-finding we have in the country didn’t find there was that kind of fraud and then 3. that’s all just talk anyway because they’re literally trying to steal it for Trump, so all the words in the middle are just the words to get there.”