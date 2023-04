0 shares Share

I recently added a touchscreen, but only because I wanted a backup camera because of my creaky old neck:

Good news: Automakers are finally realizing that car touchscreens are a disaster. Drivers hate them, and they're also dangerously distracting. Buttons and knobs are poised for a comeback. Me, in @Slatehttps://t.co/iCrf2Hzioc — David Zipper (@DavidZipper) April 26, 2023

