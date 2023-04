0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I guess this is another case of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” sort of:

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

-Dick Cheney #NeverTrump #TBT pic.twitter.com/IYa8Qv1mHe — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 27, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook