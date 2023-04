0 shares Share

I was 11 years old, standing in the relentless summer sun as my sunburn throbbed and I was hanging up my wet bathing suit in the backyard of the apartment house where my family stayed down the shore. I heard this song playing on a neighbor’s tinny transistor radio, and as I listened to the words, I thought it just was the most beautiful and heartbreaking thing I ever heard! *sob*

