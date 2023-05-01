Libertarian asshole

But I repeat myself!

Via Wikipedia:

“Ramaswamy is the co-founder and executive chairman of Strive Asset Management, an Ohio-based asset management firm backed financially by Peter Thiel and J. D. Vance, among others.”

So there you go.

WATCH: GOP presidential candidate @VivekGRamaswamy

says he wants to "shut down the FBI" and develop a new replacement.@chucktodd: "It does sound like you're just replacing the FBI with the FBI."

Ramaswamy: "The problem is there's people who have worked there for decades." pic.twitter.com/KYyls6THBl

— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 30, 2023