What do you hear in these sounds?

I was thinking about this song the other day, and the line from her shrink, “When I hit a rut, she says to try the other parent.” I mean, I’m old, but I’ve only recently realized how much my mother’s way of dealing with conflict still influences how I act. (Mostly, she didn’t. She would just stop talking to people, sometimes for weeks. We would beg her, “Please talk to Daddy!” Eventually, she did.) I don’t think she planned it as a conscious strategy, though. I think she felt trapped and resentful, and silence was the only weapon she had in an unequal distribution of power.

