Watch live at 1 pm EST.

Feel free to ignore this, but more talented astrologers than I are talking about the possibility of a financial crash related to today’s 1:34 pm EST lunar eclipse. (It’s opposite Uranus in Taurus, which is the financial sector. And Uranus is the planet of sudden, unforeseen shocks.)

But cheer up, maybe it’s just an earthquake. Or another mass shooting.

This is an eclipse of beginnings and endings. If there’s something you want, it’s a great time to make that leap of faith. (Same if there’s something you don’t want.) Want to stop drinking or smoking? Stop thinking about it, just do it.

Read this if you want to know more.

