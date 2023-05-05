Still proud, boys?

September 29, 2020: Trump tells Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
January 6, 2021: Proud Boys help to lead an insurrection at the Capitol.
May 4, 2023: Proud Boys leaders convicted of seditious conspiracy.pic.twitter.com/brR24wXApq
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 4, 2023
Garland: And now after three trials, we have secured the convictions of leaders of both the proud boys and the oath keepers for seditious conspiracy, specifically conspiring to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power. Our work will continue. pic.twitter.com/ojVxvRrB0U
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2023