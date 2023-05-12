Explaining the strike

I thought California made it almost impossible for employers to pull this shit, but apparently not. You’ll notice it’s only the biggest stars and studio executives who can affordable those jawdropping houses in the Hollywood Hills:

David Simon, the creator of The Wire, says he’s on strike to protect new generations of writers and make sure they aren’t exploited by studios.

He also explains how studios are cutting jobs to please shareholders and making TV shows almost impossible to run. cc @AoDespair pic.twitter.com/JNaBsOCEEN

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 11, 2023