Wild scoop: Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine in exchange for Bakhmut retreat, classified documents say. New from @shaneharris @ikhurshudyan https://t.co/yZbwi6lTmT
— John Hudson (@John_Hudson) May 15, 2023
Fascinating if true. — It's useful to recall that in uncertain times, no one in Russia would want their finances to depend entirely on Putin. Prigozhin's independent sources of money depend on Wagner's activities outside Russia. No competent Wagner fighters = much less money. https://t.co/mgfOfLRqUg
— hilzoy (@hilzoy) May 15, 2023
Note also that according to the article, the Ukrainians declined his offer because they did not trust him.
Good call, Ukrainians.
— hilzoy (@hilzoy) May 15, 2023