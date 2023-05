Parent-led orgs like us, ⁦@momsforsj⁩ and ⁦@_dofd⁩ are not going to let a minority of parent voices set the standard of what is appropriate information for our students to learn.

Their fight isn’t about parental rights. It’s about control. https://t.co/ZAjDujSRAk

