So the parent who got my inaugural poem The Hill We Climb banned for elementary students @BGEC_Bobcats has ties to WHITE SUPREMACIST ORGS. Anyone surprised?@MiamiDadeCounty This is a shame for the children in your school system who deserve to have access to poetry. https://t.co/Jmhe793cbv

— Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 23, 2023