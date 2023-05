BREAKING: Two @VivekGRamaswamy advisors have registered as foreign agents for Saudi Arabia for their work with the LIV golf tournament. INTERESTING TIMING given Jack Smith’s subpoena to the trump org for LIV info and Saudi real estate deals. 👀 https://t.co/6tyOwW31iu

— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 30, 2023