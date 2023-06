Blame It on the Bossa Nova

On Broadway

Walking in the Rain

You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'

We Gotta Get Out of This Place

Kicks

Hungry

I Just Can't Help Believing

Here You Come Again

Don't Know Much

Never Gonna Let You Go…

Cynthia Weil, songwriter

Cynthia Weil, songwriter

dead at 82

— Gary Wells (@soulrideblog) June 3, 2023