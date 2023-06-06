I’m sure they didn’t do it on purpose!

~ susie

Okay, of COURSE they did! LOL

CNN reports that investigators seized the phone of Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker who drained the pool that led to the flooding of IT room where footage was held. Footage shows Trump aide and that same worker moving boxes after the first subpoena.

Now, you just know this motherfucker put in an insurance claim, too!

