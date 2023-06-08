0 shares Share

NYC’s air quality was worse than New Delhi’s yesterday. Even the Wall St. Journal is starting to talk about climate change!

Meanwhile, my hometown updated the alert level to a Code Red. I spent most of yesterday trying to sleep off the sinus headache that lingered despite the one-two punch of Excedrin and Pepsi. It makes me feel like punching the next climate-denying Republican I see.

100% get people being annoyed by east coast bias – completely legit – but don’t lose sight of just *how* freakish and unprecedented this is. https://t.co/JoRRBWMWSZ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 7, 2023

