Code Red

~ susie

NYC’s air quality was worse than New Delhi’s yesterday. Even the Wall St. Journal is starting to talk about climate change!

Meanwhile, my hometown updated the alert level to a Code Red. I spent most of yesterday trying to sleep off the sinus headache that lingered despite the one-two punch of Excedrin and Pepsi. It makes me feel like punching the next climate-denying Republican I see.

 

