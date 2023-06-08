NYC’s air quality was worse than New Delhi’s yesterday. Even the Wall St. Journal is starting to talk about climate change!
Meanwhile, my hometown updated the alert level to a Code Red. I spent most of yesterday trying to sleep off the sinus headache that lingered despite the one-two punch of Excedrin and Pepsi. It makes me feel like punching the next climate-denying Republican I see.
100% get people being annoyed by east coast bias – completely legit – but don’t lose sight of just *how* freakish and unprecedented this is. https://t.co/JoRRBWMWSZ
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 7, 2023