Well, hush my mouth

WHOA! The Supreme Court's final decision of the day is a 5–4 ruling that AFFIRMS the Voting Rights Act's protection against racial vote dilution! Roberts and Kavanaugh join the liberals. This is a HUGE surprise and a major voting rights victory. https://t.co/qMN96f0FXr

Everything you need to know about today's big Supreme Court victory. https://t.co/B4TIqEYGUA

Today's decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in Allen v. Milligan about Alabama's congressional map will have a far reach. There are currently 30 ongoing redistricting lawsuits in 10 states that stand to be impacted.

These are the cases to watch now.https://t.co/NbWnGMm48r

