Well, hush my mouth

WHOA! The Supreme Court's final decision of the day is a 5–4 ruling that AFFIRMS the Voting Rights Act's protection against racial vote dilution! Roberts and Kavanaugh join the liberals. This is a HUGE surprise and a major voting rights victory. https://t.co/qMN96f0FXr
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 8, 2023
Everything you need to know about today's big Supreme Court victory.https://t.co/B4TIqEYGUA
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 8, 2023
Today's decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in Allen v. Milligan about Alabama's congressional map will have a far reach. There are currently 30 ongoing redistricting lawsuits in 10 states that stand to be impacted.
These are the cases to watch now.https://t.co/NbWnGMm48r
— Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) June 8, 2023
@Dahlialithwick: "we have reached the part of the show where simply not being punched in the face over and over at the high court counts as a good day."
tl;dr: Chief Justice Roberts is still hostile to voting rights…the arguments just need to be better. https://t.co/YyJhkFwAq7
— Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) June 8, 2023