When you attach yourself to Trump like a parasite, I guess you don’t have many options now:

Jim Jordan repeatedly insists to Dana Bash that Trump declassified everything, *even though Trump himself is on tape saying he didn't do that.* Astounding stuff. Jordan then pivots to Hillary's emails. pic.twitter.com/Vci6ChWN9m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2023

