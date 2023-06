To agree with Bill Barr, amirite?

Lorty, I can’t believe I agree with Bill Barr who slammed Trump's mental health when he said:

“America 'can't be a therapy session' for 'troubled man.”

This is so damn true!

America really can’t be Trump’s cuckoos nest any longer.#FreshStrong https://t.co/bJj4UNktNL

— Southern Sister Resister – Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) June 19, 2023