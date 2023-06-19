What a cheapskate

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Only a dollar? Guess you’re not so sure, are you, Glenn? When I make a bet, it’s because I’m POSITIVE I’m right. I do this all the time with wingnut assholes: “I will bet you $500 that I’m right, and I can’t afford to lose $500. So are YOU willing to bet $500 that you’re right?”

But I think he’s right, for what it’s worth. This is why they haven’t searched Bedminster yet.

"I would bet a buck that we are going to see a federal indictment in New Jersey." @glennkirschner2 predicts Special Counsel Jack Smith's next move in his investigation of former Pres. Trump, who allegedly stored more classified documents his Bedminster estate #KatiePhangShow pic.twitter.com/ZmuBwCVPbR — The Katie Phang Show (@katiephangshow) June 18, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

