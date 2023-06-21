Hunter Biden pleads guilty, MAGAts go crazy

0 shares Share

Hunter Biden note: 3 factors why this is on the up and up:

1. to go forward with the tax deal, the DOJ Tax Division had to sign off on this deal;

2. the USAttorney is a Trump appointee, held over by Garland;

3. 1st time tax offense like this rarely get prosecuted/jail time. https://t.co/UfcaBFg9xZ — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) June 20, 2023

Roger Stone and his wife settled with DOJ last year agreeing to pay $2 million in unpaid taxes as part of a civil complaint against them. Hunter Biden was investigated criminally for 5 years over $30,000 in improper deductions & filing his taxes late. pic.twitter.com/uvJvrnN9Xi — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) June 20, 2023

I hope these Republican members of Congress take their complaints to Donald Trump, who appointed the US Attorney who negotiated this "corrupt" plea deal with Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/N1JSVRyP61 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 20, 2023

