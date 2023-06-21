Microworld

0 shares Share

So I wrote about this, and now I’m doing it.

And I gotta say, it’s pretty amazing. The first thing I noticed is, the pain in my hands that recently had me cut back on posting is almost gone. Turns out, the drug has strong anti-inflammatory properties, and it doesn’t only work on your brain. (We now know a lot of depression is brain inflammation.) I read somewhere it’s being used for post-stroke patients.

My friend’s treatment-resistant depression was so bad, it was hard for her to even answer the phone. She can’t get over the difference it’s made. Life is so much easier for her to handle these days — and happier!

After you take it, you’re supposed to do things to stimulate your neural pathways, like meditation. (Neuroplasticity, motherfuckers!)

I listen to YouTube videos of Tibetan singing bowls, it’s very soothing. I highly recommend it!

