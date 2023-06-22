Fake lawyer, fake investigation

WATCH: “Trump’s campaign chief Paul Manafort was secretly meeting with a Russian agent and giving him internal polling data, correct?”
As @MarshaBlackburn tries to gaslight us into believing Trump-Russia was a hoax, Schiff dogwalked Durham down memory lane. It was no Hoax. pic.twitter.com/dQXCyXPUzz
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 21, 2023
THIS JUST IN: John Durham made false statements to Congress during his hearing today. @dfriedman33 and I have the receipts. Please read and share widely. https://t.co/dkSoZQtObs
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 21, 2023