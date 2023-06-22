Fake lawyer, fake investigation

WATCH: “Trump’s campaign chief Paul Manafort was secretly meeting with a Russian agent and giving him internal polling data, correct?”

As @MarshaBlackburn tries to gaslight us into believing Trump-Russia was a hoax, Schiff dogwalked Durham down memory lane. It was no Hoax. pic.twitter.com/dQXCyXPUzz

— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 21, 2023