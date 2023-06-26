Greg Abbott really is a stone asshole. People like that are generally overwhelmed by fear.

Texas GOP tried to write anti-drag law so it wouldn't be unconstitutional — but Abbott just messed it up https://t.co/7QqSgf2OlC

The law he signed doesn’t mention drag performances, likely because lawyers thought they could insulate the law from constitutional challenge by not admitting its true aim.

Then the Governor just… tweeted it out. pic.twitter.com/emcclnqVug

— Matthew Segal (@segalmr) June 26, 2023