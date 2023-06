Next Wednesday, large parts of Texas will be hotter than 99% of the planet during the peak of the heatwave.

Widespread temperatures of 110˚F or higher are forecast.

Only the Sahara Desert & Persian Gulf area will be as hot or hotter (🟡) than the Lone Star State 🥵 pic.twitter.com/RdSYMjByMg

— Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) June 24, 2023