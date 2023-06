0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Has this man ever paid for anything with his own money?

🚨CNN reports Justice Alito’s Rome trip, following his decision overturning Roe v. Wade, was funded by Notre Dame’s Religious Liberty Initiative – a group that supported the Roe overturn. @RawStory https://t.co/gn9wLt7SPj — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) June 24, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook