Can’t wait

The City of Brotherly Love Will Greet Moms for Liberty Conference With Demonstrationshttps://t.co/IUPmXTYTs8
— The Keystone (@TheKeystone) June 28, 2023
Imagine knowing how bad Philadelphia sports fans are and then knowing how much Philadelphians hates fascists in our city.
Moms for Liberty conference goers are going to find out what it's like being a Dallas Cowboys fan at an Eagles home game.
— Sean Kitchen (@pennslinger) June 28, 2023
Philly! Here's a schedule of anti-fascist activities this week opposing the "Moms for Liberty" summit and its public plans to attack the end of Pride pic.twitter.com/wvq2PBHmUV
— Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) June 26, 2023