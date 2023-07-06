20 million things

A lovely little song from the late, great Lowell George:
If it’s fix a fence, fender dents
I’ve got lots of experience
Rent gets spent
All the letters never written that don’t get sent
It comes from confusion, all things I left undone
It comes from moment to moment, day to day
The time seems to slip away
But I’ve got twenty million things to do, twenty million things
All I can think about is you
With twenty million things
Twenty million things to do
I’ve got mysterious wisteria hanging in the air
The rocking chair I was supposed to fix
Well it came undid
And all the things that I let slip, I found out quick
It comes from moment to moment, day to day
The time seems to slip away
But I’ve got twenty million things to do, twenty million things
All I can do is think about you
With twenty million
Twenty million things to do.