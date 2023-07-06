20 million things

0 shares Share

A lovely little song from the late, great Lowell George:

If it’s fix a fence, fender dents

I’ve got lots of experience

Rent gets spent

All the letters never written that don’t get sent

It comes from confusion, all things I left undone

It comes from moment to moment, day to day

The time seems to slip away

But I’ve got twenty million things to do, twenty million things

All I can think about is you

With twenty million things

Twenty million things to do

I’ve got mysterious wisteria hanging in the air

The rocking chair I was supposed to fix

Well it came undid

And all the things that I let slip, I found out quick

It comes from moment to moment, day to day

The time seems to slip away

But I’ve got twenty million things to do, twenty million things

All I can do is think about you

With twenty million

Twenty million things to do.

