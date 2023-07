Everyone understands that insurance companies denying life insurance (not disability insurance, ~life~ insurance) to people with LC means they believe people w covid sequelae (10-20% of the pop and rising) are at increased risk of dying young, right? K, just so we’re all clear. https://t.co/XbqxJO8qiJ

— Dr. Lisa Iannattone (@lisa_iannattone) July 9, 2023