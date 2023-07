The JWST's first anniversary celebration image is of the closest stellar nursery to Earth: Rho Ophiuchi. It's a reflection nebula that's birthing stars the mass to the Sun or smaller. It's about 100 times as far as the closest star to us, Proxima Centauri. pic.twitter.com/C3uX9jXO6a

