Michigan attorney general charges 'false electors' over efforts to overturn the 2020 election https://t.co/v9FM1C5BrP via @nbcnews

MAJOR BREAKING—

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced the INDICTMENTS of 16 fake electors who signed certificates falsely claiming Trump won Michigan in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/BoKIXvCBhQ

— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 18, 2023