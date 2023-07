Many thanks ⁦@nytimes⁩ for citing our paper in ⁦@TheLancetInfDis⁩ led by ⁦@Alison_Galvani⁩ ⁦@YaleSPH⁩ https://t.co/2WEd17D9yJ

— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 23, 2023