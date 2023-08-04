No crime-ing!

Judge tells Trump, "To Trump at 4:26 pm, you have heard your conditions of release. It is important you comply. You may be held pending trial in this case if you violate conditions of release. pic.twitter.com/imC0rJLq0K

The judge has just warned Trump that he may be held pending trial in this case if he violates the conditions of release, which includes not speaking to any direct witnesses except through counsel.

This could get dicey. #TrumpArraignment

— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 3, 2023