Judge Chutkan is not taking any shit from Big Mango:

That Truth Social post is real. A day after being in court, Trump is issuing threats. Don't treat this as normal or just his usual performance art. pic.twitter.com/vwXTsC5btP

The special counsel just alerted the court to Trump's threat-tweet in a motion asking the court for a protective order so it can begin providing discovery. There would be serious consequences for Trump if he violates the order. If he keeps it up, he's got to end up in jail. pic.twitter.com/2e9FlrZEog

— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 5, 2023