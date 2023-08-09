A good Christian man

This is the part where I feel compelled to point out that these migrants have the legal right to claim asylum:

Texas Gov Abbott has installed circular saws between the Rio Grande border buoys to maim or kill anyone who attempts to climb over. Two bodies have already been found trapped in the floating barrier.

He wants more migrants to die.

