This is a BFD

When Dave Wasserman says “I’ve seen enough,” it’s 99% over.

Thank you to all the phone bankers and activists who got out the NO vote for Ohio’s Issue 1. Looks like your actions made a difference! #OhioIssue1 https://t.co/vMTLWBYRvx — Heidi (@HeidiHugh8) August 9, 2023

Congrats to Ohio voters for rejecting Republicans’ plot to steal democracy. Issue 1 was the definition of trying to rig an election. The GOP wasted millions of dollars on this scheme. And the second house will drop on them in November when they lose the abortion referendum. pic.twitter.com/qRF3HC0EuR — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 9, 2023

