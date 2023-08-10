No safe place

~ susie

I’ve been saying this for years, and my friends finally believe me: There is no place safe from climate change. Period. And clearly, we are running out of time. That’s why this is the single most important issue we face. I read this story about wealthy homeowners’ opposition to wind farms off the Jersey shore, and I just wanted to scream. What kind of dumb fucks think this is rational? Never mind, I know: Republicans.

That’s the best thing you can do about global warming: support Democrats, with your time and money. There are no longer any alternatives.

