No safe place

I’ve been saying this for years, and my friends finally believe me: There is no place safe from climate change. Period. And clearly, we are running out of time. That’s why this is the single most important issue we face. I read this story about wealthy homeowners’ opposition to wind farms off the Jersey shore, and I just wanted to scream. What kind of dumb fucks think this is rational? Never mind, I know: Republicans.

That’s the best thing you can do about global warming: support Democrats, with your time and money. There are no longer any alternatives.

Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. this year have led to $34 billion in insured losses, according to a major company in the insurance industry. An increasing frequency of extreme weather has resulted in the unprecedented level of financial damage. https://t.co/AEA8zlOkoA — The Associated Press (@AP) August 9, 2023

Climate danger is everywhere: https://t.co/HuwpIlttcR — Suburban Guerrilla 💙 (@SusieMadrak) August 9, 2023

.@MichaelEMann: "The impacts of climate change are upon us in the form of unprecedented, dangerous extreme weather events." https://t.co/ssbqAt4vot #ClimateEmergency #ClimateCrisis — Francisco Taveira (@jftaveira1993) August 9, 2023

Net Zero is "kicking the can down the road." It's a great slogan – sounds wonderful until you look around and see everything is accelerating in the now, & tipping points have been passed, Think of it as a propaganda bandage on the #ClimateEmergency unravelling before our eyes. pic.twitter.com/QYA4VCWOaq — Sophie Gabrielle (@CodeRedEarth) August 9, 2023

The most astonishing thing about the last 8 weeks of extreme planetary heat is how much of it is at, or below, the Equator, where June and July are winter time. #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/YfNW64xDON — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 2, 2023

