CDC Poised To Weaken Masking, Infection Control @DrJudyStone https://t.co/M9BeqXHX2t
— Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) August 22, 2023
6 thoughts on “Ripping out my hair”
Just had a friend diagnosed with COVID this past weekend. It ain’t over till it’s over.
I just tested positive this morning.
Oh nooo. Here’s hoping you have enough immunity from vaccinations + previous bout to keep it down to the dullest possible event!
I don’t remember feeling this bad the last time. Ugh.
And I don’t know what’s with all the government health depts deciding we should just wallow in covid. They did the same thing here in New Zealand.
I guess it’s how they’ve decided to solve the social security and health system shortfalls?
Double ‘oh no!’ to your last comment