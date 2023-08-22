6 thoughts on “Ripping out my hair

  1. Just had a friend diagnosed with COVID this past weekend. It ain’t over till it’s over.

  3. Oh nooo. Here’s hoping you have enough immunity from vaccinations + previous bout to keep it down to the dullest possible event!

  5. And I don’t know what’s with all the government health depts deciding we should just wallow in covid. They did the same thing here in New Zealand.

    I guess it’s how they’ve decided to solve the social security and health system shortfalls?

