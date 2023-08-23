This isn’t small. This is disastrous for journalism, particularly independent journalism, which means democracy. https://t.co/RfN1upz4HG
— Jeff Sharlet (jeffsharlet.bsky.social) (@JeffSharlet) August 22, 2023
One thought on “Elmo is a turd”
Which, given that _every_ story which even mentions the Dump has to have a photo of him, will mean floods of his disgusting mug and no context.
Free ads without saying they’re free ads. Wheee.