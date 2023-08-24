Oh, Giuliani, the karma. And Jenna, it's not a Miss America pageant. Wipe that smirk off your face https://t.co/7xMDmpKjrY
— Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) August 23, 2023
2 thoughts on “Mug shots”
Some enterprising individual should make them into a card deck . . .
Remember when Tom DeLay got booked (back in the 90s)? He tried the same thing of turning it into some kind of campaign photo shoot. Did even worse than Ellis.